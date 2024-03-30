Highland Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHG stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

