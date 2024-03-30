Highland Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68,532 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,532 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 69,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $50.08 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.