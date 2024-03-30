Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Highwoods Properties traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 32796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 472.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 134,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 36.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

