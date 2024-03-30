Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Highwoods Properties traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 32796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
View Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.