HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $283.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

