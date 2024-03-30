Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BEEZ opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

