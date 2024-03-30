Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Purchases 27,856 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 27,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.08 ($6,336.51).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 26,386 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,013.34 ($6,335.57).
  • On Friday, December 29th, Julie McEwan acquired 21,740 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.20 ($6,318.97).

Shares of Hostmore stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.86. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.07 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

