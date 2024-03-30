Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

