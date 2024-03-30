Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the stock. Approximately 7,139,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,612,707 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $489.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

