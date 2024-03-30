IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

