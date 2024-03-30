Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 3.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.58. 47,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 681,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMNM shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.