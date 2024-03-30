Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.25

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.25 and last traded at $125.88, with a volume of 937227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.94.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

