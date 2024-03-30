Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.
Inrad Optics Stock Performance
INRD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.29. Inrad Optics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.73.
About Inrad Optics
