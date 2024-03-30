Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

INRD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.29. Inrad Optics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

About Inrad Optics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.