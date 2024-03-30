Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

