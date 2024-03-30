Inscription Capital LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

