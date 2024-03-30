Inscription Capital LLC Buys 11,274 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLO opened at $170.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.