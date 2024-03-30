Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.