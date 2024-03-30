Inscription Capital LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

