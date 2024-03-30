Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Shares of CB opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

