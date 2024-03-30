Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 12,243 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

