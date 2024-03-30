Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $110.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

