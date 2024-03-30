Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Owen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,901.18).
Aeorema Communications Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of LON:AEO opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of 821.43 and a beta of 0.93. Aeorema Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.40 ($1.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Aeorema Communications
