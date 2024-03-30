Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £182,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider David Martin acquired 100,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,001.26).
FirstGroup Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.28) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.39). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.
About FirstGroup
