Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £182,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider David Martin acquired 100,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,001.26).

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.28) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.39). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

