Insider Buying: Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Buys A$27,232.02 in Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) insider David Groves purchased 30,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$27,232.02 ($17,798.71).

David Groves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pengana Capital Group alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, David Groves acquired 10,373 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$9,439.43 ($6,169.56).

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Groves bought 3,110 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,767.90 ($1,809.08).

On Friday, March 22nd, David Groves acquired 707 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$629.23 ($411.26).

On Friday, March 8th, David Groves acquired 29,627 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,049.45 ($17,679.38).

Pengana Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pengana Capital Group Cuts Dividend

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Pengana Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.