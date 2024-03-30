Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Sells $117,267.48 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,841,481.60.
  • On Thursday, March 14th, Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $11.96 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.