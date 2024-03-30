Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Sells $117,267.48 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,841,481.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $11.96 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

