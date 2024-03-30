Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,820.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CNO opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.