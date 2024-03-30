Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $29,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

