Insider Selling: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Sells £1,038,048.73 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($22.99), for a total transaction of £1,038,048.73 ($1,311,827.03).

On Tuesday, January 9th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($20.08) per share, for a total transaction of £143.01 ($180.73).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,815 ($22.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,740.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,623.01. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,413 ($17.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,838 ($23.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,994.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. IMI’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.38) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.17) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

