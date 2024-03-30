Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IART opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.