International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFF opened at $85.99 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.