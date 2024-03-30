Intrusion Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Price Performance

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

About Intrusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.