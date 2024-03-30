Intrusion Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Shares of INTZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
