Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHB opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.