Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $444.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Dividend Announcement

Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

