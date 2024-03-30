Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,311,000 after purchasing an additional 151,991 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $106.76.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

