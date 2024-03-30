Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 323.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.