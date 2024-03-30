Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.18

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.18 and last traded at $115.18, with a volume of 17072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

