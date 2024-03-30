IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. On average, research analysts predict that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.