iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.