iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

