iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

