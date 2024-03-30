iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SLQD stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

