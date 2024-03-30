iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2705 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.