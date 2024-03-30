iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2705 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.