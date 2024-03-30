iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

