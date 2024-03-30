iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IGSB stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

