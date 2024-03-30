iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 5th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3124 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

