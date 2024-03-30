iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 5th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3124 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,623,240,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

