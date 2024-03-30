iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 5th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,862,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,461,000 after acquiring an additional 860,997 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

