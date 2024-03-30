iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

