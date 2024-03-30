iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 328.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.