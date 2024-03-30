iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2758 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEF opened at $94.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

